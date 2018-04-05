Register
23:13 GMT +305 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives to speak to the media at a joint press conference with Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Monica Juma, at an hotel in Nairobi, Kenya Friday, March 9, 2018.

    Tillerson Reportedly Spent $12Mln in Efforts to Redesign US State Department

    © AP Photo/ Ben Curtis
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spent $12 million in federal spending hiring private consultants to redesign the Department of State, media reported on Thursday.

    The State Department has spent $12 million on private consultants, including in some cases services billed at $300 an hour, Politico reported citing material it obtained and confirmed in part by the State Department.

    READ MORE: Will Tillerson's Departure Lead to Foreign Policy Shifts?

    Most of the money went to the consulting firm Deloitte, which is under a pre-existing federal contract that allows up to $265 million in spending.

    U.S. President Donald Trump (R), trailed by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, arrives to speak to reporters after their meeting at Trump's golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey U.S. August 11, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Tillerson's Ouster: 'President Trump Is Losing Grownups in the Room' – Academic
    Tillerson launched a redesign initiative as part of President Donald Trump's goal to cut by a third the nearly $60 billion spent annually to fund the State Department, the report said.

    An estimated 90 consultants worked on the redesign initiative, the report noted.

    READ MORE: 'Mean-Spirited Town': Tillerson Says Farewell to State Department

    In March, Rex Tillerson was ousted from the post of the State Secretary. The president emphasized that he had made the decision to sack Tillerson himself, adding that he felt "Mr. Tillerson will be much happier now." and confirmed that while he and Secretary Tillerson "got along…quite well," they disagreed on a number of issues, including the Iran nuclear deal.

    Related:

    'Mean-Spirited Town': Tillerson Says Farewell to State Department
    Israeli-Backed Ouster of Tillerson Moves US Closer to Exit From JCPOA - Analysts
    Will Tillerson's Departure Lead to Foreign Policy Shifts?
    Tillerson's Ouster: 'President Trump Is Losing Grownups in the Room' – Academic
    Trump Fires Tillerson, 'Bloody Gina' Takes Over CIA
    Tillerson Fired, Pompeo to State Dept, Torture Advocate to Head CIA
    Tags:
    dismissal, spending, Rex Tillerson, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Space News Alert! Cosmic March in Best PHOTOS
    No Place Like Home
    No Place Like Home
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse