San Francisco Sues Sessions for Revoking Protections for Minorities, Disabled

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US city of San Francisco has filed a federal lawsuit against Attorney General Jeff Sessions for a decision that took away civil rights protections for minorities, disabled and other groups of people, City Attorney Dennis Herrera's office said in a press release on Thursday.

"City Attorney Dennis Herrera announced today that he had filed a federal lawsuit against US Attorney General Jefferson Sessions over Sessions’ decision to rescind civil rights protections for youth, immigrants, the poor, people of color and people with disabilities," the release said.

The lawsuit deals with 25 Department of Justice guidance documents that Sessions rescinded in December of 2017.

Six civil rights documents were rescinded, but no one has explained why they were repealed, as is required by law, the release said.

"The Trump administration is trying to gut protections for the poor, people of color and people with disabilities under the guise of regulatory reform," Herrera is quoted as saying in the release.

Herrera's office filed the lawsuit in order to force the Justice Department to reinstate the six guidance documents, the release said.