Register
05:35 GMT +305 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    CBP Air and Marine officers control and watch images taken by Unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) of the CBP. This surveillance provides information concerning illegal activities taking place in remote areas to Border Patrol agents.

    Deputy Chief Says CBP Needs More Air Support, River Patrols Aside From Wall

    © Wikipedia/ Gerald Nino, CBP, U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MCALLEN, TEXAS (Sputnik) - More air support and river patrol boats are necessary aside from building a wall to meet the evolving needs to secure the US border with Mexico, US Customs and Border Protection Rio Grande Valley Sector Deputy Chief Raul Ortiz told Sputnik.

    "We don't talk about the border wall as just a physical barrier," Ortiz said. "When you talk about resources, you got to start right at the river. We need more boats out there. Then you need more air support. We certainly need 24-7 air support out there."

    Ortiz pointed out that CBP at present gets air support based upon available funding and faces "some maintenance challenges."

    "But we're really working hard to get our agents as much air support as they possibly can have out there so that way we can have adequate coverage," he said.

    A U.S. border patrol vehicle drives along the border wall between Mexico and the United States in San Ysidro, California, U.S.
    © REUTERS/ Mike Blake
    Trump Gushes About New Border Wall as CBP Notes Border Maintenance Protocols
    Ortiz explained that a combination of technology and access goes along with infrastructure needs because some areas on the border are very difficult to access.

    "The Rio Grande Valley sector has about 55,000 acres of refuge property on the immediate border area in addition to agriculture, like thick sugar cane and orchard fields, and houses that are right up against the river," he added.

    Ortiz noted the agency has observed recently a spike in false claims pertaining to family relationships.

    "What will happen quite often, they may even be a cousin or a neighbor of someone, so an adult male or female will travel with an unaccompanied child and claim them as their own," Ortiz said. "Previously if they did have a relationship or weren't able to determine they weren't related, they would get processed and ultimately probably released for an immigration hearing on some later date."

    Ortiz also noted that CBP has dispatched officers to Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador to work on Mexico’s southern border and identify potential immigrants to the United States through an interview process.

    A truck drives near the Mexico-US border fence, on the Mexican side, separating the towns of Anapra, Mexico and Sunland Park, New Mexico
    © AP Photo/ Christian Torres
    Trump Directs Pentagon, DHS to Deploy National Guard to Border
    The more CBP has been able to apply resources for interviews, the more they it has been able to reduce the number of individuals taking advantage of loopholes in the US immigrations system, Ortiz said.

    At present, CBP uses new technology — in addition to cameras systems and sensors — such as the aerial surveillance system Aerostats for which there is funding for an additional year, he said.

    Moreover, CBP staff also use biometric and facial recognition technology to identify criminal illegal aliens such as members of the MS-13 and 18th Street gangs, Ortiz also said.

    There has been an increase over the last three years — especially after the deployment of Aerostats — in the detection of smuggling loads regardless of whether aliens or narcotics coming across the Rio Grande, Ortiz added.

    Related:

    Trump Threatens to Veto Spending Bill Due to Border Wall, DACA Funding
    Trump Gushes About New Border Wall as CBP Notes Only Ongoing Border Maintenance
    Trump Decides Not to Build California Part of Mexico Wall Until Project Approved
    Trump Calls US Judge's Decision on Border Wall With Mexico 'Legal Win'
    Tags:
    US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Mexico, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Rage Against the Machine: Railway Workers' Protests in Paris
    Rage Against the Machine: Railway Workers' Protests in Paris
    No Place Like Home
    No Place Like Home
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse