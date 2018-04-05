US Senate Judiciary, Commerce Panels Say Facebook CEO to Testify on April 10

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Two US Senate committees will hold a joint hearing on April 10 regarding the abuse of social media data with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as the sole witness.

"Senate Committee on the Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley and Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee Chairman John Thune will convene a hearing titled ‘Facebook, Social Media Privacy, and the Use and Abuse of Data,’ at 2:15 p.m. [6:15 p.m. GMT] on April 10," the release said on Wednesday. "CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be [the] April 10 hearing’s only witness."

Earlier, the US House Energy and Commerce Committee confirmed that Zuckerberg will testify before the panel on April 11.

Last month, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced the launch of an investigation into Facebook and Cambridge Analytica in connection with the illegal use of user data during the 2016 US presidential campaign.

The scandal erupted after it was reported that the personal information of about 50 million Facebook users had been harvested without their permission by the firm. Cambridge Analytica reportedly gathered data from millions of social media accounts to develop a mechanism that would predict and influence the behavior of voters.