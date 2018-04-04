'Yes, No, F*** You' – That’s How US Media Big Shot Will Now Address Colleagues

American media mogul Sumner Redstone, who has voting control over CBS and Viacom companies, is now communicating with his subordinates through an iPad which plays audio clips of his voice saying "f*** you" among other short replies.

The ailing 94-year-old is now expected to be in the middle of merger talks between the two companies, with CBS moving close to making a controlling stake offer for Viacom. What has complicated the matter is that the senior Redstone is unable to speak beyond simple one-word sentences.

If the merging deal happens, Redstone will likely communicate his thoughts through a combination of short yes-or-no answers backed up by the pre-recorded responses from his iPad, some people who recently have met with him told The Wall Street Journal.

