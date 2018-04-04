'Yes, No, F*** You' – That’s How US Media Big Shot Will Now Address Colleagues

The ailing 94-year-old is now expected to be in the middle of merger talks between the two companies, with CBS moving close to making a controlling stake offer for Viacom. What has complicated the matter is that the senior Redstone is unable to speak beyond simple one-word sentences.
If the merging deal happens, Redstone will likely communicate his thoughts through a combination of short yes-or-no answers backed up by the pre-recorded responses from his iPad, some people who recently have met with him told The Wall Street Journal.
