Plane Crashes Near Florida's Airport, Killing at Least Two - Reports

According to the witnesses, cited by the Fox News, they have seen the plane's wing fall off before it crashed.

A plane crashed near Florida's Daytona Beach International Airport on Wednesday morning, what resulted in at least two deaths, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. The victims have not been immediately identified.

Witnesses told the police that they have seen PA-28's wing falling off shortly before the crash.

According to the broadcaster, there was an Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University logo on the crashed aircraft, but no information confirming that the plane belonged to the school has been received.

However, the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University released a statement concerning the crash.

"We are aware of the airplane accident that occurred today. We are cooperating fully with the investigation of this tragic accident," Anne Botteri, vice president of marketing and communications at the university told the media outlet. "We will be releasing further information as soon as it's available."

Following the incident, the Federal Aviation Administration announced it was investigating the crash.