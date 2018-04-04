Suspicious White Powder Causes Brief Suspension of NYC Bus Terminal - Police

NEW YORK (Sputnik) - A white powder found on the floor of the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York City caused a brief scare that led to the temporary closure of the facility as law enforcement investigated the substance, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The matter is under investigation," a spokesman said when asked about the closure of parts of the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

The white powder was found in a walkway underneath the Port Authority bus terminal entrance at 40th Street and 8th Avenue, according to the police and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Part of the Port Authority Bus Terminal is closed because of a report of a white powder on the ground this morning, according to Port Authority police. No injuries, no arrests. Under investigation. https://t.co/jnvMjLnUYZ — Emma G. Fitzsimmons (@emmagf) April 4, 2018

​The bus station remained closed for about a half an hour as police conducted their investigation.

The Port Authority later said in a statement that the substance was deemed non-hazardous and that there was no immediate danger at the bus terminal.

My wife just called to tell me people are being rushed out of Port Authority Bus Terminal by officers and the streets around it are being closed down. I am on my way there on a bus now not sure what to expect. Be safe everyone. #pabt @PABusTerminal pic.twitter.com/zOCXvAXJIR — Eric Gerson (@ETGers) April 4, 2018

​The 8th Avenue entrance to the bus station has now reopened and is fully operational following the earlier police activity, the Port Authority added in a Twitter statement.