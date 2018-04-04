US Marine Corps Investigate Helicopter Crash in California, Four Thought Dead

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The cause of the crash of a Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter during a training mission in California is under investigation and the four crew members who were onboard are presumed dead, the Marine Corps said in a press release on Wednesday.

"A Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter from 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing crashed in the vicinity of El Centro, California, at approximately 2:35 p.m. [7:35 p.m. GMT] Tuesday during a routine training mission," the release said. "The status of all four [crew members] is presumed dead pending positive identification. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation."

The names of the victims will be released within the next 24 hours after their families are notified, the statement added.

The Sikorsky CH-53E Super Stallion is the largest and heaviest helicopter in the United States military.