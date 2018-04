MOSCOW (Sputnik) - All four crew members of a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter of the US Armed Forces that recently crashed in Southern California are feared dead, according to NBC News, citing the Marine Corps.

The helicopter went down at about 2:35 p.m. local time on Tuesday (21:35 GMT) while carrying out a routine training mission about 10 miles from the Mexican border, according to local media reports.

No details regarding the reasons of the crash have been provided so far.

The Sikorsky CH-53E Super Stallion is the largest and heaviest helicopter in the United States military.