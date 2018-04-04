Register
04:01 GMT +304 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Woman with phone

    US Homeland Security Warns of Rogue Phone Spying Devices in DC

    CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has admitted for the first time that in Washington, DC, the business of surveillance is out of their hands - at least partially. Foreign spies are believed to be using advanced technology to intercept phone records and communications.

    Unauthorized cell-site simulators, also known as International Mobile Subscriber Identity catchers, IMSI catchers, or Stingrays, have long been suspected to exist in and around the nation's capital. In 2014, researchers with the security firm ESD America identified 15 hidden devices in the nation's capital and three others in nearby Virginia.

    ​Stingrays have been increasingly utilized in domestic law enforcement in recent years. The ACLU has identified 73 police departments in 25 states with the technology, as well as 13 federal agencies. They work as a dragnet by sending out a signal to every cell phone in the area, as opposed to sending one only to a individually targeted device. The Stingray then tries to convince the phones that they can get a better connection through its signal, essentially intercepting information that was meant to be delivered to the nearest cell tower. 

    The Erie County Sheriff’s Office in the US state of New York used invasive cellphone tracking devices called Stingrays to spy on local residents without a search warrant - ACLU
    Fotolia/ Tanusha
    US Sheriff’s Office Abuses Stingray Cellphone Spy Technology - Rights Group

    While police officers are believed to be the most frequent users of the technology, they are required to work with the FBI prior to obtaining one. Nonetheless, ESD America CEO Les Goldsmith, whose company tracked down the devices in Washington, said after the discovery that "it's highly unlikely that federal law enforcement would be using mobile interceptors near the Senate," adding that he suspects foreign actors to be behind the devices.

    ​Stingrays come in a variety of forms: big ones can be attached to planes, smaller ones might be the size of a briefcase attached to a tower or in the back of a police van; they even come as small as a cellphone. The devices can cost anywhere from $1,000 to $200,000 depending on their strength. IMSI catchers are "widely available from surveillance vendors around the world and can be constructed using open source software," US Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) wrote to DHS late last year, demanding answers on the unauthorized devices identified by ESD America. 

    Police car lights
    © Flickr/ Robert Kuykendall
    US Police Target Poor, Black Neighborhoods With Secret Stingray Surveillance

    Freddie Martinez, executive director of the Lucy Parsons Lab, an organization that spearheaded the effort to get the Chicago Police Department to release records pertaining to its use of Stingrays, which culminated in 2016, told Sputnik Stingrays can be put into use for surveillance at the drop of a hat. "We found that they had no policies for warrant requirement, because there was a lower threshold and they had no policy and procedures for even checking this equipment out for the lower evidentiary requirement they were relying on," Martinez said.

    DHS's Christopher Krebs wrote back to Sen. Wyden on March 26, 2018, saying that the department's National Protection and Programs Directorate (NPPD) "has observed anomalous activity in the National Capital Region that appears to be consistent with the International Mobile Subscriber Identity catchers."

    "Maybe in 2014, 2015, people began buying these upgrades to use cell-site simulators… [what's] really important here is just that the price has gone down so much just because of how the price of technology is always falling," Martinez told Sputnik. "So we're in 2018 now, the price has probably dropped 50 percent or something."

    Krebs said that "NPPD is not aware of any current DHS technical capability to detect IMSI catchers," adding that to do such a thing, the agency would need additional funding.

    "NPPD agrees that the use of IMSI catchers by foreign governments may threaten US national and economic security," Krebs said in an attachment to his letter to Wyden meant to address his questions.

    Martinez explained the economic threat posed by Stingray surveillance: "If you have metadata that the CEO of a large company is working late at the office with a group of attorneys, you can maybe imagine that there's a big lawsuit that's about the be announced or a merger. Or if you're a nation-state — and the United States does this in other countries as well — you can infer some amount of data. So there's a significant risk just on the metadata traffic alone." Martinez also said the technology could even be used to predict the Federal Reserve changing interest rates. 

    Cell Phones
    © Flickr/ Ophella Noor
    Chicago Police Fighting to Keep 'Stingray' Cell Phone Trackers Secret

    The letter warned of the risks to Americans' privacy posed by "malicious actors" with IMSI catchers. The "Department of Homeland Security, the FBI and CIA are maybe not experts on like, risks to Americans' privacy," Martinez told Sputnik. "You gotta take them with a grain of salt here. You shouldn't take them seriously when they say that stuff anyways. There are risks, real concerns."

    Nonetheless, Martinez said, "We should have the same concerns regardless of whether it's an American Telecom or a foreign [one]… the amount of just metadata your phones generate should concern you anyway, regardless of this latest DHS finding."

    "Overall, NPPD believes the malicious use of IMSI catchers is a real and growing risk," the letter to Sen. Wyden concluded.

    Another DHS official who spoke anonymously with AP told the outlet that IMSI catchers were in fact detected during a 90-day trial in January 2017, whereas the letter from Krebs merely stated the agency had picked up on activity consistent with such devices.

    The anonymous official also told AP that the agency's sweep of DC was done in partnership with ESD America. Goldsmith has declined to respond to the official's claim. 

    The FBI is defending its use of controversial “stingrays” surveillance technology.
    © Flickr/ arbyreed
    FBI Claims No Warrants Needed for Stingray Surveillance

    Wyden said in a statement Tuesday, after the arrival of the letter from the DHS, that "leaving security to the phone companies has proven to be disastrous."

    Martinez echoed Wyden's concern, but elaborated: "There's two parallel concerns. The telecom companies have known about these issues for essentially decades and they seem to have no appetite for fixing these issues. It doesn't really hurt their bottom line, right? So without that financial incentive, there's probably never going to be an appetite for that."

    While telecommunications companies have remained largely silent on cell-site simulators, DHS's statement to Wyden and the anonymous officials' admission to AP marks the first time the intelligence community has publicly picked a bone with the industry.

    "They're probably concerned about not burning their own sources," Martinez said of the intelligence community. "This is also a huge volume of information that they use themselves to sort of gather targets and things like that… if they wanted to fix this stuff, it's hard to say what the would look like. I don't know what their concerns could be because they use the same sources that they're worried about."

    Martinez indicated that real reform could be difficult regardless of the lack of financial incentive and the intelligence community's apprehension in addressing the topic. "One of the things that did come out of the report was basically that Congress had not be told about these issues," whereas Wyden "seems to be the only person that knew or had been briefed."

    "That's significant for things Congress should be regulating," Martinez said.

    Related:

    Northrop Grumman Drops Stingray Drone Bid
    For the First Time, Court Refuses to Consider Secretive ‘Stingray’ Evidence
    Court Scolds Baltimore Cops for Secret Stingray Use
    Victim Shocked After Cops Drop Robbery Case to Preserve 'Stingray' Secrecy
    Judge Orders NY Sheriff to Hand Over Stingray Surveillance Records
    US Congressman Files New Bill to Force Cops to Get Stingray Warrants
    Tags:
    spying, surveillance, Department of Homeland Security, Washington DC
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Palestinians' Mass Protests on Gaza Border in Pictures
    Palestinians' Mass Protests on Gaza Border in Pictures
    Border or Bust
    Border or Bust
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse