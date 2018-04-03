Register
03 April 2018
    US President Donald Trump speaks on the phone

    Trump Backs Saudi Arabia After 'Iran-Enabled' Houthi Attacks

    US
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump told Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz that the United States stands in solidarity solidarity with Saudi Arabia following what he called an Iranian-enabled attack on the kingdom by Yemen's Houthis, the White House said in a readout of a phone call between the two leaders on Tuesday.

    "President Trump expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia following the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)-enabled Houthi ballistic missile attacks against civilian targets in Saudi Arabia on March 25," the readout said.

    The two leaders also discussed joint efforts to counter Iran in Syria and to ensure the defeat of the Islamic State terrorist group* in the country, the readout said.

    Meanwhile, Donald Trump also held a phone call with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Tuesday and discussed the need to remove obstacles to achieve unity in the Gulf Cooperation Council, according to the White House's press release.

    "The President and the Emir discussed the obstacles to restoring unity in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)," the release said. "The President thanked the Emir for his commitment to help restore GCC unity and emphasized that it is critical to end the Gulf dispute."

    *Terror organization, also known as Daesh, IS, ISIL or ISIS, banned in Russia, US and many other countries.

