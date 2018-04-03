Trump Backs Saudi Arabia After 'Iran-Enabled' Houthi Attacks

"President Trump expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia following the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)-enabled Houthi ballistic missile attacks against civilian targets in Saudi Arabia on March 25," the readout said.
The two leaders also discussed joint efforts to counter Iran in Syria and to ensure the defeat of the Islamic State terrorist group* in the country, the readout said.
"The President and the Emir discussed the obstacles to restoring unity in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)," the release said. "The President thanked the Emir for his commitment to help restore GCC unity and emphasized that it is critical to end the Gulf dispute."
*Terror organization, also known as Daesh, IS, ISIL or ISIS, banned in Russia, US and many other countries.
