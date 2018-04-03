Trump Vows to Use Military Power to Protect Country's Border With Mexico

Trump has been promising to fight illegal immigration from Mexico since his presidential campaign, claiming he will build a wall on the US border. He recently posted on Twitter that Mexico is sending “caravans” of illegal migrants using US “weak immigration policies.”

US President Donald Trump promised in his address to reporters to send the military to establish "proper security" on the US-Mexico border until a wall is built, calling it a "big step," on March 3. He further added that he discussed the matter with U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis. Pentagon officials have not yet commented on the initiative.

"President Obama made changes that basically created no border," Trump said.

Trump has been calling for building a wall on the southern US border to hinder illegal immigration from Mexico, as well altering legislation to allow for easier deportation of those who come to the US illegally. So far his "wall plan" hasn't become a reality.

Earlier the same day, Trump lashed out at the US legislature for not allowing the easy deportation of illegal immigrants back to their countries of origin, something Congress has not changed. He also warned on his Twitter page of "caravans" of migrants moving towards the US border, being sent by Honduras and Mexico.