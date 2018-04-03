Facebook Shareholder Wants Zuckerberg to Quit as Company's Chairman

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced last month the launch of an investigation into Facebook and Cambridge Analytica in connection with the illegal use of user data during the 2016 US presidential campaign.

New York City's comptroller Scott Stringer thinks that Mark Zuckerberg should resign as Facebook's chairman, following a scandal with Cambridge Analytica, Business Insider reported Tuesday.

"It is the eighth-largest company in the world. They have two billion users. They are in uncharted waters, and they have not comported themselves in a way that makes people feel good about Facebook and secure about their own data," Stringer said, adding that the scandal showed "a risk to our democracy."

Stringer, who supervises investments for New York City's pension funds, thinks that Zuckerberg should be replaced with an independent chairman and three new directors with experience in data and ethics.

Though New York City's pension funds hold some $1 billion in Facebook assets, Zuckerberg has overall control over the company as he owns a controlling number of voting shares, which gives other investors no real decision-making power.

The statement comes two weeks after it was reported that the personal information of about 50 million Facebook users had been harvested without their permission by the firm Cambridge Analytica.

While reportedly working for multiple political campaigns, the firm gathered data from millions of social media accounts to develop a mechanism that would predict and influence the behavior of voters.

Following the scandal, Mark Zuckerberg published his apologies, pledging to take steps "to make sure this doesn't happen again."