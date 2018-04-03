Mueller Allowed to Investigate Manafort Ties to Ukraine - Court Document

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Special Counsel Robert Mueller received special permission from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to investigate ties between former Trump Campaign Manager Paul Manafort and Ukraine's former government, a court document filed overnight showed.

"The Acting Attorney General has specifically confirmed to the Special Counsel in an August 2, 2017 memorandum that allegations that Manafort committed a 'crime or crimes arising out of payments [Manafort] received from the Ukrainian government before and during the tenure of President Viktor Yanukovych were within the scope of the [Special Counsel’s] Investigation at the time of [his] Appointment and are within the scope of the [Appointment] Order," the court document said.

The document was published as an attachment to Mueller's response to a motion filed by Manafort to dismiss charges against him in connection with his ties to Ukraine. Manafort had argued that the investigation into his dealings with Ukraine was outside the scope of the Special Counsel's investigation.

Manafort is charged with conspiracy, money-laundering, acting as an unregistered foreign agent, and making false statements all in relation to payments he received for work done for Yanukovych.

The Special Counsel is probing allegations that Russia interfered in the 2016 US presidential election, as well as accusations that President Donald Trump's campaign team colluded with Moscow to affect the outcome of the vote.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied allegations of interference, calling the accusations "absurd." Trump has also denied any collusion between himself and the Kremlin and has called Mueller's investigation a "witch hunt."