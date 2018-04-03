Mueller Team Probing Ex-Trump Aide’s Alleged Meeting With Assange - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office is investigating a claim by former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone that he had met with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in 2016, media reported.

In an email dated August 4, 2016, Stone said he "dined" with Assange, the Wall Street Journal said on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

WikiLeaks that summer released a bundle of documents on former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, which US officials say was hacked by Russian operatives.

Stone has denied meeting with Assange and claimed that his statement in the email was a joke, according to the report.

Stone said he was a on a flight out of Los Angeles the day before he sent the email, which sets him thousands of miles away from Assange's location at Ecuador's embassy in London, the report said.

Delta Air Lines confirmed a person named "Roger" was booked on a flight from Los Angeles to Miami on the night of August 3, 2016 but declined to comment if he was on board because of customer privacy rules, according to the Wall Street Journal.