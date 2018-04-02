Register
21:21 GMT +302 April 2018
    US Targets Opioid Prescribing Doctors, Pharmacy Sellers in State Campaign - DoJ

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US authorities have arrested 28 people for illegally prescribing and distributing opioids and opened 188 active investigations, the US Department of Justice said in a press release on Monday.

    These measures were taken as a part of a nationwide 45-day analysis in February and March of addictive painkiller availability in an attempt to trim a record death toll from drug overdoses.

    "The culmination of those investigations was 28 arrests, 54 other enforcement actions including search warrants and administrative inspection warrants, and 283 administrative actions of other types," the release said. "This resulted in the development of 366 leads to DEA field offices, 188 of which 51 percent resulted in active investigations by DEA’s [Drug Enforcement Administration] 22 field divisions."

    The 45-day probe was conducted by DEA-employed special agents, diversion investigators and intelligence research specialists to analyze 80 million transaction reports from DEA-registered manufacturers and distributors, the release said.

    ​Investigators also used reports on suspicious orders and drug thefts that were provided by other federal agencies, such as the Department of Health and Human Services.

    ​The United States suffered more than 60,000 drug overdose deaths in 2017, a majority involving opioids obtained through prescriptions or black market sales of illegal opiates such as heroin, according to official reports.

