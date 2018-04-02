Trump Administration Moving US to 'Own Version of State Run Media' - Congressman

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The administration of President Donald Trump is trying to create its own state-run media, US Congressman Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California, said in a statement on Monday.

"Local news stations now required by Sinclair Broadcasting to parrot the talking points of the President, moving America one step closer to its own version of state-run media," Schiff said via Twitter. "And another freedom is assailed under this administration."

US media reported last month that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. told journalists to conduct a promotional campaign about irresponsible news, echoing Donald Trump's criticism about mainstream news outlets.

Trump has repeatedly accused the mainstream media of being biased against him during the 2016 presidential campaign, as well as after being elected president. Trump has called mainstream media "fake news" and characterized media representatives as being some of the most dishonest people he has dealt with.

On Monday morning, Trump said in a Twitter message that he finds it funny to watch "Fake News Networks" criticize Sinclair Broadcasting for being biased, adding that it is far superior to CNN and NBC media outlets.

Sinclair Broadcasting Group Inc., also known under its acronym SGBI, is the largest owner of local TV stations in the United States.