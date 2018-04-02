US Supreme Court Refuses to Hear Appeal Involving Palestinian Authority

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Supreme Court will not hear an appeal from Americans who were victims of attacks in the Middle East to reinstate a $654 million verdict against the Palestinian Authority and Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO), a court document showed on Monday.

The Supreme Court announced on its website that the status of the case "SOKOLOW, MARK, ET AL. V. PALESTINE LIBERATION ORG.," is now "certiorari denied."

The victims had sought to reinstate a $654 million dollar verdict against the PLO and Palestinian Authority that was thrown out by an appeals court in 2016.

The attacks occurred in Israel in 2002 and 2004, and the victims had filed the lawsuit under the Anti-Terrorism Act, which allows American victims of terrorist attacks overseas to seek compensation in US courts.

​The victims believed they could bring the lawsuit in a US court because the Palestinians had offices in Washington, DC, but the appeals court disagreed.