More Than 75 Percent of Americans Think TV, Newspapers Report Fake News - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - More than 75 percent of Americans think that the major TV networks and newspapers report fake news, a new Monmouth University Poll stated.

"More than 3-in-4 Americans believe that traditional major TV and newspaper media outlets report ‘fake news,’ including 31 percent who believe this happens regularly and 46 percent who say it happens occasionally," a press release on the poll results said.

The release said the 77 percent who believe there is some reporting of 'fake news' is up from 63 percent last year in the same poll.

Most Americans think "fake news" applies to the way news outlets decide what to report, while 25 percent think news stories that are incorrect are "fake news."

So much Fake News. Never been more voluminous or more inaccurate. But through it all, our country is doing great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 26, 2018

Eighty-three percent of Americans think outside groups are trying to plant fake stories in mainstream media.

The Monmouth University poll was conducted on March 2-5, amidst a random sample of 803 adults. The survey's margin of error is 3.5 percent with 95 percent confidence.