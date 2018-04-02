Register
18:21 GMT +302 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    A United States flag flies on a ship of Massachusetts Bay Lines, Inc., against Boston skyline during Birth of A Nation Harbor Tours in Boston, Tuesday, July 11, 2006

    More Than 75 Percent of Americans Think TV, Newspapers Report Fake News - Poll

    © AP Photo/ Chitose Suzuki
    US
    Get short URL
    0 31

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - More than 75 percent of Americans think that the major TV networks and newspapers report fake news, a new Monmouth University Poll stated.

    "More than 3-in-4 Americans believe that traditional major TV and newspaper media outlets report ‘fake news,’ including 31 percent who believe this happens regularly and 46 percent who say it happens occasionally," a press release on the poll results said.

    The release said the 77 percent who believe there is some reporting of 'fake news' is up from 63 percent last year in the same poll.

    Most Americans think "fake news" applies to the way news outlets decide what to report, while 25 percent think news stories that are incorrect are "fake news."

    Eighty-three percent of Americans think outside groups are trying to plant fake stories in mainstream media.

    READ MORE: Trump Slams Fake News Media, Says Getting Along With Russia Good Thing

    The Monmouth University poll was conducted on March 2-5, amidst a random sample of 803 adults. The survey's margin of error is 3.5 percent with 95 percent confidence.

    Related:

    New Poll Shows What Most Americans Think About US-Saudi Relationship
    Russian Emb. in Washington Launches Poll to Choose Which US Consulate to Close
    Majority of US Citizens Support Planned Trump-Kim Summit - Poll
    Third of Americans Fear Russian Cyberattacks on US Electric Grid - Poll
    Half of US Voters Back Trump Call to Arm Teachers for Students Protection - Poll
    Tags:
    fake news, Americans, poll, Monmouth University, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kim Jong-un Visits South Korean Pop Stars’ Concert
    Music to His Ears: Kim Jong-un Visits South Korean Pop Stars' Concert
    Netanyahu
    Keyboard War
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse