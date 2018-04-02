Register
    Trump Sees No Grounds to Pardon Yaroshenko - Russian Ombudsman

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatyana Moskalkova told Sputnik on Monday she had received a response on behalf of US President Donald Trump to her request regarding Russian national Konstantin Yaroshenko jailed in the United States, saying that Trump saw no grounds to pardon him.

    "Unfortunately, I received a response from deputy secretary on behalf of US President Trump, in which he says that the investigation was carried out in accordance with democratic rules and Yaroshenko was sentenced legally and justifiably, and he sees no grounds to pardon him," she said.

    Moskalkova added that she would address appropriate US authorities again on the issue of the conditions of Yaroshenko’s detention in prison.

    "With regard to incarceration conditions, [the US side] has checked them and believes that … the conditions meet all standards stipulated in the [country’s] legislation. For my part, I do not lose hope to be heard and I [intend] to address the US competent agencies again on the issue of incarceration conditions," she noted.

    The Russian embassy in the United States on Saturday expressed its concerns over the reports about the humiliation of Yaroshenko in the US prison and demanded that the administration of the detention facility bring the confinement conditions in line with international standards.

    Yaroshenko was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2011 on allegations of conspiring to import more than $100 million worth of cocaine into the United States.

    The pilot was captured in Liberia in 2010 and transferred to the United States, prompting protests from Russia. In April 2016, the Appeals Court of New York denied revising the pilot's sentence.

