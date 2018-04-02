Register
    Judge. Referee hammer and a man in judicial robes.

    Trial Against Alleged Russian Hacker Levashov to Start in December: Lawyer

    © Fotolia/ Andrey Burmakin
    0 02

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A trial against Russian citizen Pyotr Levashov charged with cybercrime will begin in December this year, his lawyer Igor Litvak said Sunday.

    "The jury is tentatively scheduled for December 3," Litvak said, noting that such a long preparation period is a common practice for such "complicated cases."Before this time, several procedural hearings must pass, the first of which is scheduled for early June, the lawyer added.

    Litvak explained that prior to the jury trial, the prosecution and the defense teams should exchange their evidence on the case.

    Taking into account the received information, Levashov's lawyers will choose a defense strategy in the coming months, Litvak said, recalling that the Russian does not plead guilty.

    Levashov was detained while on vacation with his family in Barcelona. Russia's Vice Consul in Barcelona Stanislav Petrunichev told Sputnik on Sunday that the Russian diplomats were providing all necessary assistance to Levashov and maintaining a constant dialogue with the local police
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Belousov
    US Improves Incarceration Conditions of Russian Citizen Levashov - Consulate
    Speaking about the conditions of Levashov's detention in a prison in Connecticut, the lawyer said that they were normal and no complaints had been received from his client. In February, the United States has improved the imprisonment conditions for Levashov after numerous requests by the Russian diplomatic mission, transferring him from the solitary confinement to the general population.

    Levashov was detained by Spanish police in the city of Barcelona in April 2017 at the request of the United States, where he is suspected of hacking. On October 3, 2017 a Spanish court agreed to extradite Levashov to the United States. The verdict was appealed by Levashov's lawyers but the court's decision was confirmed.

    In early February, Spain extradited Levashov to the United States. Levashov pleaded not guilty to cybercrime charges at the first hearing in a Bridgeport court in the US state of Connecticut.

    Tags:
    trial, prosecution, hacking, Igor Litvak, Pyotr Levashov, United States
