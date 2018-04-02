Register
02:57 GMT +302 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Coffee

    The Java Jive: California’s Coffee Cancer Warnings Could Spread to Other States

    CC0 / Pixabay
    US
    Get short URL
    120

    A California judge recently ruled that coffee sold in the state must include a cancer warning. The culprit is a chemical byproduct and known carcinogen called acrylamide that is produced in the bean roasting process.

    The Council for Education and Research on Toxics used a California law to take the coffee industry to court. The Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act, also known as Proposition 65, requires labels for nearly 900 chemicals known to cause birth defects or cancer. Failure to include such labels would allow citizens, advocacy groups and attorneys to sue companies on behalf of the state. 

    Police make a line to prevent protesters from marching in Oakland, California
    © AP Photo/ Marcio Jose Sanchez
    Is It the Guns? US Coffee Shop Refuses to Serve Police Citing Safety Issues

    Coffee companies, led by Starbucks, claim that the trace levels of acrylamide in coffee are harmless and that the benefits of drinking coffee far outweigh any risks.
    However, a Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle announced that 90 coffee companies were unable to successfully prove their case.

    "While plaintiff offered evidence that consumption of coffee increases the risk of harm to the fetus, to infants, to children and to adults, defendants' medical and epidemiology experts testified that they had no opinion on causation," Berle wrote.

    "Defendants failed to satisfy their burden of proving […] that consumption of coffee confers a benefit to human health," he added, CNBC reported. 

    Coffee
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Joe Cool: Study Finds Three to Four Cups of Coffee a Day is Good for You

    "This lawsuit has made a mockery of Proposition 65, has confused consumers, and does nothing to improve public health," said William Murray, president and CEO of the National Coffee Association.

    The Council for Education and Research on Toxics is the same group that took potato chip companies to court in California years ago for the similar reasons. Potato-chip makers eventually agreed to remove acrylamide from their products under the terms of the settlement.

    Raphael Metzger, an attorney for the nonprofit, stated that coffee roasters must remove acrylamide from coffee, just like chip makers have been mandated to. However, coffee companies claim that the chemical cannot be removed without affecting flavor.

    "The judge could impose crippling penalties which is all the more reason why it would behoove these companies to settle the case," Metzger added Friday.

    Although the law only currently applies in California, many claim that it may not be feasible for coffee companies who sell nationally and internationally to create packaging specifically for California. That means that the coffee industry may be required to provide warnings on all products sold, making it a matter of time before cancer warnings on coffee products spread to other states.

    Related:

    WATCH: California Officer Charged With Assault for Punching Shackled Detainee
    Trump Inspects Wall Prototypes for US-Mexico Border in California
    WATCH Dramatic Collision of Two US Police Helicopters in California
    Northern California Veterans Home on Lockdown - Reports of Shots Fired
    Trump Decides Not to Build California Part of Mexico Wall Until Project Approved
    Tags:
    carcinogens, coffee, California, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Christians Celebrate Easter Around the World
    Christians Celebrate Easter Around the World
    Insincere Ingraham
    Insincere Ingraham
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse