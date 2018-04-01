Trump Warns Mexico About NAFTA Withdrawal If Illegal Migration Issue Not Tackled

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has warned about possible withdrawal from the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) unless Mexico takes effective steps against illegal migration.

In a heated Twitter rant on Sunday, the US president lashed out at the Mexican authorities, who in his words do nothing to prevent illegal migrants from infiltrating the US’ southern border, allowing large inflows of illegal migrants and drugs to pour into the country. He also threatened to drain the "cash flow" into Mexico by breaking the existing free trade deal and once again reiterated that the United States needs a wall on the border with its southern neighbor.

Mexico is doing very little, if not NOTHING, at stopping people from flowing into Mexico through their Southern Border, and then into the U.S. They laugh at our dumb immigration laws. They must stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 1 апреля 2018 г.

The United States, Canada and Mexico have been negotiating an update of NAFTA since 2017. Trump considers NAFTA unprofitable for the US, repeatedly threatening to withdraw from the deal.

The NAFTA agreement has been in force since 1994. Its participants, the United States, Canada, and Mexico, have a population of just under 500 million and a GDP of about $21 trillion.