Champagne Tastes On a Beer Budget: UK Boozer Orders Finest Drinks, Dodges Bills

A fearless Briton has been arrested for the seventh time on suspicion of ordering the most expensive drinks and dining at the best hotels in Washington then vanishing as soon as it was time to pay the bill.

A 21-year-old man, Nick Cooper was detained after requesting a $1,200 glass of the finest 34-year-old Teeling Irish single malt whiskey, which is usually locked in a vault. The man reportedly signed the bill with a fake name then immediately disappeared, although the police managed to capture him.

According to The Times, on March 13, Cooper visited Willard Intercontinental, one of the grandest hotels in the city, where he also allegedly signed a $68.20 bar tab with a fake name and room number. The same day the “booze artist” attempted to pay a $67.91 bill at Washington’s dining saloon, the Old Ebbitt Grill, with an invalid credit card. And this is just the tip of the liquor iceberg.

Cooper was detained for theft and resisting arrest after an event at the Ritz-Carlton, where he supposedly ordered grilled octopus and rack of lamb, a $156 bottle of cabernet sauvignon and a $100 bottle of Moet Imperial, allegedly trying to charge the bill to another man before fleeing.

Pictures of the British guzzler have reportedly been distributed in Washington’s elite bars; the Washington Post reported that a man fitting his description was boasting in the bar of the Hay-Adams hotel about the $1,200 shot of whiskey and a three-week trip to Las Vegas as part of his birthday celebration in February.

“It was amusing watching him drink expensive drink after expensive drink. He appeared knowledgeable,” director of the National Churchill Library and Centre at George Washington University Michael Bishop said, as cited by The Times.

Currently, Cooper is under arrest, with his lawyer insisting he was not guilty of the charges of second degree theft.