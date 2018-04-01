Register
02:08 GMT +301 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Court

    New York Law Makes It Illegal for Officers to Have Sex with Those in Custody

    CC0 / Pixabay
    US
    Get short URL
    110

    New York State lawmakers responded Thursday to a criminal case in New York City with legislation prohibiting police from having sex with people in custody. Calls to pass such a law have been mounting since two NYPD officers were indicted on rape and kidnapping charges associated with an 18-year-old woman.

    The New York Senate unanimously approved a bill establishing an officer's sexual encounter with a person under arrest — or in jail or prison — as rape due to the detainee's "incapacity to consent." 

    Ulster and Ireland rugby player Paddy Jackson arrives at Laganside Court in Belfast, Northern Ireland, January 29, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo
    © REUTERS/
    #IBelieveHer Trending After 'Not Guilty' Verdicts in Ireland Rape Trial

    "I am proud that this common sense reform closes this egregious loophole once and for all," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told BuzzFeed News.

    "There are 34 states that don't have any laws concerning this. So Anna and I are calling on all these other 34 states to adopt the laws that New York has enacted," attorney Michael David, who represents Chambers in her civil suit, told Sputnik. "This should come national. I don't know what these other states are running from. It's really, really late in the game."

    Because of the prior "loophole," the criminal case against officers Eddie Martins and Richard Hall hinged on the prosecutions' ability to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that 18-year-old Anna Chambers did not consent to sex with the officers while she was handcuffed and in the back of the police van.

    The case sparked several protests in New York City since it was first reported.

    "Concerning a case like hers, they won't be able to use the defense of consent, so obviously it'll make a conviction a lot easier," David said of the new law, but stressed that it "doesn't make a difference" in the actual prevention of the crime.

    "Unfortunately, rapists don't look at the laws," David said. "I think it's going to stop situations where, say with sex workers or something. I hear a lot of that goes on — you know — the cops taking advantage of them. I think it will help with those situations. But the cops that are pure rapists, like what happened [with Chambers]… what I'm saying is: in a situation like this, where they just kidnapped her off the street, it doesn't matter what the law is, they're going to rape."

    David says that the NYPD must change for Anna Chambers and others to truly get justice. "I think the whole police culture has to change. They need to better scrutinize when they have new recruits, as to their prior history. They have to go over their social media — to make sure they don't bring these sexual predators onto the force. Because they're not doing a good job right now."

    A grand jury delivered a 50-count indictment against the two officers on rape and kidnapping charges, but two of those counts were dropped by the judge over redundancy concerns.

    According to the prosecutor in the case, Frank DeGaetano, Chambers was in a car with two male friends when two Brooklyn South Narcotics Unit detectives pulled the vehicle over for marijuana possession.

    During the stop, they ordered Chambers to reveal her breasts and within minutes placed her alone into their van under arrest. The arresting officers asserted that they had found a small amount of marijuana and anti-anxiety pills in a cup holder and handbag, according to the prosecutor.Detective Martins then called one of Chambers' friends from a blocked cellphone number to tell them not to follow in their vehicle, DeGaetano said, and later took turns raping her. The detectives' DNA was discovered on Chambers with the use of a rape kit at the hospital after she was released by her abductors — without charges filed.

    While at the hospital, nine NYPD officers confronted Chambers in an attempt to intimidate her, according to Michael David.

    The officers sat across the courtroom from Chambers in January. Their next court appearance is April 5. David says that he expects a criminal trial to begin in September.

    Until then, "these cops should not be on bail," David said."They should be locked up right now. Because if this was private citizens, who brutally — again this was a gang rape, if this was private citizens who gang-raped somebody, they'd be in jail right now. There'd be no bail. Or there'd be a crazy high bail that they wouldn't be able to put up. These guys are free now." 

    Judge's hammer. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko
    Loophole Allowing UK Soldiers Accused of Rape to Be Released

    David stressed the personal toll that the proceedings have taken on his client, separate from her contact with the officers. He called on legislators to "change the laws so these rape victims don't get smeared and shamed the way they're trying to smear her. It's disgusting what they're doing to her and there's no laws to protect her," David told Sputnik, adding that both the police and City have tried to "shame her."

    A spokesperson for the Brooklyn DA office called some of the characterizations of "how a rape victim should behave" made by the officers' defense counsel "inaccurate, inappropriate and demeaning."

    "They have to do some laws to protect these rape victims," David said.

    Related:

    Twitter Lambasts Islamic Scholar Tariq Ramadan After His Arrest on Rape Charges
    UK Police and Prosecutors Say Sorry After Student Wrongly Accused of Rape
    Avalanche of Donations After Kickstarter Ban on Swedish 'Rape Book'
    #MeToo 'Trivializes And Blurs' Rape With Flirtation – Academic
    Oscar Winner Paul Haggis Accused of Rape, Sexual Misconduct by Four Women
    Tags:
    kidnapping, NYPD, rape, New York
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    BoogelWoogel-2018 Summerish Alpine Carnival
    BoogelWoogel-2018 Summerish Alpine Carnival in Russia's Sochi
    Insincere Ingraham
    Insincere Ingraham
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok