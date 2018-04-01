Russian Embassy in US Concerned Over Alleged Humiliation of Pilot Yaroshenko

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Russian embassy in the United States is very concerned over the reports about humiliation of jailed Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko in a US prison, the embassy's press service said in a Saturday statement.

"The reports about humiliation of Konstantin Yaroshenko, who is currently in the US prison trigger concerns. We have demanded from the administration of the [detention] facility to stop violation of fundamental rights of a Russian citizen. We will continue our efforts to force US authorities to ensure confinement conditions of Yaroshenko, which will be in line with international standards," the statement said.

Yaroshenko was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2011 on allegations of conspiring to import more than $100 million worth of cocaine into the United States.

The pilot was captured in Liberia in 2010 and transferred to the United States, prompting protests from Russia. In April 2016, the Appeals Court of New York denied revising the pilot's sentence.