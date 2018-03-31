Russian Americans Facing Discrimination in US – Congress of Russian Americans

“We do not support the present course of Russian-American relations. It cannot lead to anything good. It has become a serious obstacle to constructive dialogue. Moreover, this odious rhetoric against Russia breeds hatred toward all Russians. Five million Russian-Americans living in this country have to bear the brunt of the consequences of these reckless words and actions. Russian-Americans have come to face serious discrimination,” the letter, issued on Friday, read.
The Congress stressed that it was premature to blame the poisoning of former GRU colonel Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the United Kingdom on Moscow since the investigation had only started.
READ MORE: Russian Consulate in Seattle Closes on US Order
The letter also reminded Trump about his electoral pledge to improve relations with Russia and urged the president to prevent "the new Cold War from spiraling" and initiate a dialogue.
The letter stressed that the “collapse into the abyss of russophobia” did not serve the interests of the United States either, noting that the more tenuous the links between Moscow and Washington turn out to be, “the more imperiled peace on the entire planet becomes.”
Russia has repeatedly and strongly denied claims of its involvement in the poisoning of double agent Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury. It responded to the US move by ordering an equal number of US diplomats out and told US authorities to close the consulate in St. Petersburg.
