US Court Sentences Daesh Supporter From Maryland to 20 Years

"Mohamed Elshinawy, 32, of Edgewood, Maryland, was sentenced today to 20 years in prison, to be followed by 15 years of supervised release, for conspiracy to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS)[Daesh], a designated foreign terrorist organization," the release said on Friday.
Elshinaway also received $8,700 in funding from a foreign company to plan and launch a terrorist attack on US soil, the release said.
Earlier, another wannabe Daesh terrorist from New Jersey, Gregory Lepsky, pleaded guilty to actively sharing information on Facebook about the terrorist organisation. DoJ representatives said earlier that Lepsky faces a prison sentence of 16 to 19 years and a lifetime term of supervised release.
