US Consulate in St. Petersburg Redirects Citizens to Moscow Embassy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Americans residing in St. Petersburg should contact the US Embassy in Moscow for any services after the consulate in the city closes on March 31, the Department of State said in a statement on Friday.

"Residents of St. Petersburg's consular district should contact the US Embassy in Moscow for all emergency assistance and routine services," the State Department in a Twitter post.

Russia closed down the US consulate in St. Petersburg and expelled 60 American diplomats in a reciprocal move after the United States and its allies forced out more than 150 Russian diplomats from their countries following allegations of Moscow's involvement in the poisoning of ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal.

Russia vehemently denies any involvement in the attack on Skripal and has repeatedly offered to help London investigate the crime, but Moscow's offers of assistance have been rejected.

Aside from the US Embassy in Moscow, the US Consulates General in Yekaterinburg and Vladivostok remain open, the State Department said.