US State Department Wants Visa Applicants to Disclose Social Media Accounts

According to the US State Department, the government plans to require nearly all visa applicants to the US to submit their social media accounts along with their visa applications.
New rules will also require data of previously used telephone numbers and e-mail addresses to be provided, according to reports.
This data was previously only required from applicants identified for extra scrutiny, such as those who have traveled to areas controlled by terrorist organizations.
In 2016, the US was visited by 75.6 million foreign visitors, becoming country the second most popular tourist destination in the world after France.
Donald Trump halted refugee admissions for four months last year and the screening processes were reviewed over a 90-day period that expired last week. In December 2017, a judge blocked some of the restrictions for refugees with significant family ties in the US.
