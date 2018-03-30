Austin Authorities Declare Parcel Bomber 'Domestic Terrorist'

The man suspected of sending parcel bombs that killed two people and wounded several others in the US state of Texas has been labeled by a local police as a "domestic terrorist".

Austin police chief Bryan Manley said that after a week of reflection on the four attacks in Austin and one in Schertz he came to believe that Mark Anthony Conditt had been "causing terror."

"I am now believing and comfortably saying that this was a domestic terrorist based on what he did to our community," he told reporters at a press conference, changing his earlier message that it was a homicide.

The 23-year-old suspect exploded a bomb that killed him after he was traced down to a hotel north of Austin. He tried to drive away in a car but it got stuck in a ditch. The blast injured one officer.