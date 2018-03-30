Register
06:44 GMT +330 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Passenger shows a boarding pass to a TSA agent at a security check-point at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in SeaTac, Wash

    Ex-US Airline Chiefs Charged With Multimillion Theft of Passengers' Money

    © AP Photo/ Elaine Thompson
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US court has convicted the former CEO and a former vice president of a bankrupt charter airline of stealing millions from passenger escrow accounts, the Department of Justice announced in a press release.

    "Judy Tull, 73, and Kay Ellison, 58, both of Edenton, North Carolina, were each convicted of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud affecting financial institutions and to commit bank fraud, four substantive counts of wire fraud affecting financial institutions and three substantive counts of bank fraud following a seven-day trial," the release said on Thursday.

    Prosecutors presented evidence that from October 2007 through March 2012, Tull and Ellison engaged in a scheme to steal passengers’ money for future travel from escrow account by artificially inflating the amounts and falsifying letters telling banks to release the money, the release explained.

    Tax evasion
    © Photo: Pixabay
    US Remains at the Hub of Global Tax Evasion and Corruption, Shock New Report Says
    "Their brazen scheme created a multi-million dollar shortfall that left passengers stranded at airports, and banks and credit card companies scrambling to pick up the pieces," the release said.

    Two financial institutions sustained losses of nearly $30 million for having to refund passengers' money that should have been held in escrow, but was actually stolen by the defendants as part of an effort to save their failing company, the release noted.

    The former executives ran Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours (Direct Air), which was headquartered in the Atlantic Ocean resort town of Myrtle Beach in the state of South Carolina.

    Related:

    How China is Fighting Corruption as It Faces Trade War With US
    US Prosecutors Probing Global Sports Corruption: Racketeering, Money Laundering
    US Remains at the Hub of Global Tax Evasion and Corruption, New Report Says
    DoJ: US Plans to Retry Senator Menendez Over Corruption Allegations
    ‘Disgrace Upon US Navy': Fat Leonard Corruption Affair Implicates Senior Admiral
    Tags:
    airline, charges, trial, fraud, escrow accounts, deposit, tickets, U.S. Department of Justice, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Chapel of Michael Archangel
    Following the New Lara Croft's Steps to Kizhi Island
    Insincere Ingraham
    Insincere Ingraham
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse