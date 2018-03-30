Facebook Starts Thorough Fact-Checking of Posted Media Content

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Facebook is now working with Agence France-Presse (AFP) in France to fact-check photographs and videos in an effort that will soon expand to other countries, Product Manager on News Feed Tessa Lyons said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"As of yesterday, we’re fact-checking photos and videos, in addition to links. We’re starting in France with the AFP and will be scaling to more countries and partners soon," Lyons told reporters.

Facebook said it held the briefing to update reporters on its efforts to "protect elections from abuse and exploitation."

This move follows last week's reports that the personal information of about 50 million Facebook users had been harvested without their permission by the firm Cambridge Analytica.

While reportedly working for multiple political campaigns, the firm gathered data from millions of social media accounts to develop a mechanism that would predict and influence the behavior of voters.

On Sunday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg published his apologies, pledging to take steps "to make sure this doesn't happen again."