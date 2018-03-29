One Dead, Three Injured in Shooting at Texas Apartment Complex - Reports

Police in the city of Plano in the US state of Texas have launched an investigation after they responded to a call about a shooting at an apartment complex.

At least one person has been killed and three others wounded in a shooting that occurred at about 9 am in the morning at 7401 Alma Drive at the Cross Creek Apartments, according to reports. Police found one body and three injured people upon arriving at the scene.

Plano police spokesman David Tilley said, as cited by the Dallas new media outlet, that "at least one of the four victims was targeted."

The suspect managed to escape the scene in a car before the arrival of police. A description of the perpetrator is yet to be released.

Victims were shot inside and outside of an apartment, police say. Suspect at large

