Kushner Reportedly Sought Bolton's Advice Before McMaster's Ouster

It appears that a high-ranking member of the Trump administration contacted John Bolton long before the latter was appointed as new national security adviser.

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner has apparently maintained contact with John Bolton for months, seeking the latter’s advice on various important issues, the Wall Street Journal reports.

According to the newspaper, Kushner sought Bolton’s advice on matters related to the United Nations while White House aides also asked the former to obtain Bolton’s opinion on other topics as well.

Last Thursday, March 22, US President Donald Trump announced John Bolton will replace Herbert McMaster as his new national security adviser.

This development prompted the former US President Jimmy Carter to describe Bolton’s nomination as one of Trump’s "worst mistakes" and a "disaster" for the United States.