White House: Trump Intents to Name Mark Rosen as US Executive Director of IMF

"Mark Rosen of Connecticut to be the United States Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund for a term of two years," the release said on Wednesday.
"Mr. Rosen is currently chairman of Latin America investment banking at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. He has also held positions at Credit Suisse, UBS, and Barclays among others, and is a fluent Spanish speaker. He earned a MBA degree from the Harvard Business School and a MA in politics, philosophy, and economics from Oxford University," the release said.
The White House also announced John Rakolta of Michigan as the next ambassador to the United Arab Emirates and Kyle McCarter of Illinois as the next ambassador to Kenya.
All comments
Show new comments (0)