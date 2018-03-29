Register
05:00 GMT +329 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Seattle, Washington, U.S., March 26, 2018

    Personnel of Russian Consulate General in Seattle Prepares for Closure

    © REUTERS/ Lindsey Wasson
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Expulsion of Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case (50)
    0 10

    SEATTLE (Sputnik) - The residence of the Russian Consul General in Seattle will likely face the same fate as the one that the United States seized in San Francisco, Senior Consul Halit Aisin told Sputnik.

    Halit Aisin said the building of the residence is Russia’s property, but added that everyone has been ordered to leave Seattle by 23:59 p.m. on April 24.

    "This all is the undisguised seizure of our property, which does not fit into any norms of international law," the diplomat said. "Moreover, one of the US laws is violated here, the right to private property. This is our property. On what grounds did they seize it?"

    The personnel of the Russian Consulate General in Seattle will be assigned to the country’s diplomatic missions in Washington, DC, New York and Houston, Senior Consul said.

    "Our personnel will be distributed in our Consulates General in New York and Houston and the embassy in Washington, DC," Aisin said. "Several people, whose tours are ending, will return to Russia."

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May greets people after visiting the scene where former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found after they were poisoned with a nerve agent, in Salisbury, Britain March 15, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Toby Melville/Pool
    Expulsion of Russian Diplomats is Part of Demonization of Russia - Scholar
    Halit Aisin confirmed that staff of the diplomatic mission managed to complete all of the packings. The doors of the Consulate General will be open for visitors until Friday evening.

    "On March 30, we will finish receiving citizens. The access to the office for us will be terminated on Sunday, April 1, 23:59 PM," the diplomat added.

    Meanwhile, the archives of the Russian Consulate General in Seattle, which will be closed on Friday upon the demand of the US government, will be transferred to the Russian Embassy in Washington DC, Halit Aisin said.

    "We will take the archives to the embassy in Washington, DC," Aisin added. All of the applicants, residing in the area, then will have to contact either the embassy or the Consulates General in New York and Houston.

    Hundreds of Last Visitors Trying to Get Their Applications Proceeded Ahead of Friday's Closure

    Several hundred people have already visited in a great hurry the Russian Consulate General in Seattle before the Friday's closure, Halit Aisin said.

    "We are not counting, but approximately 250 to 300 people came yesterday," Aisin said on Wednesday. "As of 11:00 a.m. local time, some 100 people visited the Consulate General [after it opened for business at 9:00 a.m.]. Now we only issue documents. And yesterday’s experience showed our personnel how to serve our visitors more quickly."

    Олимпиада 2014. Жизнь Олимпийского парка
    © Sputnik/ Konstantin Chalabov
    Groundless Expulsion of Diplomats Narrows Way to Mend US-Russian Ties - Analysts
    Aisin also noted that when the first news had been reported about the upcoming closure of the Consulate General, individuals who had earlier somehow postponed application procedures for needed documents, had immediately realized that they have to hurry.

    "That’s why they all came. They are regretful and frustrated," Aisin added.

    Meanwhile, from early morning, dozens of people of all ages, including families and the disabled, headed to the Russian Consulate General from all over the US West coast. Many of the visitors did not hide their shock and frustration at the US government’s decision and expressed concern as to the difficulties they are up against in obtaining necessary services.

    Olesya Maximenko told Sputnik she came with her daughter from Vancouver — a three-hour trip — because her mother was diagnosed with cancer in Russia and she needs to visit her.

    "My daughter needs a passport and we don’t have time now to get it here as the Consulate is about to close," Maximenko said. "I don’t know what is going to happen as time is very critical for us now."

    Maximenko said she is shocked by the US government’s decision and noted that the Consulate helps "regular people with consular matters." "It shouldn’t be this way," Maximenko added.

    Another applicant, Ayas Shamasov told Sputnik that the closure of the Consulate will lead to many problems for Russian citizens in the United States.

    "The consulate in San Francisco is [already] closed, and we can’t even go to Seattle. We will now likely have to go to New York… it will create so many issues for Russian passport holders here," Shamasov said.

    200th Anniversary of St. Petersburg's Kazan Cathedral
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Danichev
    Get Out of Russia With Love: Twitter Decides Which US Consulate Should Close
    Shamasov came with his friend, who is visiting him in San Francisco from Russia and lost his passport, after driving 14 hours upon hearing the US government’s decision.

    "We only had a few days before the closure date, the last chance for us to try to get the document allowing my friend to leave the United States," he said.

    Moreover, Ildar Mamedov travelled four hours from Oregon with his wife and three little children once being told on Tuesday about the ordered closure.

    "This closure will very much affect the people who don’t have opportunity to go to the consulates on other states, particularly those who have little kids, the elderly and the sick," Mamedov told Sputnik, adding that people will have to take days off from work and engage in costly travel to obtain consular services. "Moreover, people were affected by the [earlier] closure of the Russian Consulate in California. They had to go to Seattle, and it caused long lines," he added

    The White House said earlier in a statement that the consulate should be closed because of its proximity to a US submarine base and the defense contractor Boeing.

    The Russian flag flies at half mast at the Consulate-General of Russia in San Francisco, California (File)
    © AFP 2018/ Josh Edelson
    Moscow Calls US Actions in Relation to Russian Diplomatic Property 'Unprecedented Abuse of Power'
    Moreover, the US government on Monday ordered the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats, including 48 employees of the Russian Embassy in Washington, DC and 12 staff assigned at the Russian mission to the United Nations in New York. The government said it initiated the move in response to the alleged Russian attempt to poison ex-intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with a nerve agent.

    However, US President Donald Trump despite lack of evidence and in contradiction to promises to improve relations with Moscow ordered the removal of 60 Russian diplomats from the US over allegations of involvement in the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal.

    The Kremlin has strongly rejected accusations of any alleged involvement in the Skripal poisoning and has suggested helping in the investigation. However, Moscow's requests for samples of the chemical substance used to poison Skripal have been denied.

    In early September, Russian diplomats lost access to several diplomatic properties when US authorities ordered the closure of the Russian Consulate General in San Francisco and trade missions in New York City and Washington, DC. US officials said the move came in response to Moscow's decision in late July to reduce the number of US diplomatic staff in Russia to 455 people, the same number of diplomatic personnel Russia has in the United States.

    Vladimir Chizhov
    © AFP 2018/ JOHN THYS
    Russian Envoy to EU: 'Adequate Response' to Expulsion of Diplomats Expected
    After Russian diplomatic staff left the compounds, US security agents entered the premises to conduct searches. Moscow said that the actions of the United States constituted a violation of international law, including the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic and Consular Relations.

    Meanwhile, the US Department of State has pledged to secure the compound of the Consulate General in Seattle.

    "We will secure and maintain those properties in keeping with our responsibilities," a State Department official told Sputnik on Wednesday.

    Topic:
    Expulsion of Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case (50)

    Related:

    Czech Republic Expels 3 Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case
    Skripal Acquaintance Suggests Ex-Spy Poisoning May Be Linked to Organized Crime
    Serbia Not to Expel Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case
    European Business Bets on Russia, Despite Skripal Case Scaremongering
    Portugal Recalls Envoy to Russia for Consultations Over Skripal Case - Lisbon
    Tags:
    expulsion, visa, diplomats, U.S. Department of State, Halit Aisin, United States, seattle
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kim Jong Un Visits China
    Kim Jong-un Visits China
    European Diplomacy
    Great European Diplomacy
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse