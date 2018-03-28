New York Attorney Charged With 180 Asylum Fraud Cases – Justice Department

"Andreea Dumitru Knowingly Made False Statements and Representations on More Than 180 Asylum Applications,” the release said. Dumitru “was charged with asylum fraud and making false statements. The case has been assigned to US District Court Judge Lewis A. Kaplan,” it added.
READ MORE: New York Launches Lawsuit to Remove Citizenship Query From US Census
Dumitru, 42, of Queens, New York, is charged with one count of asylum fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, and one count of making false statements, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, the release said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)