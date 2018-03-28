New York Attorney Charged With 180 Asylum Fraud Cases – Justice Department

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – New York City immigration lawyer Andreea Dumitru has been charged with committing asylum fraud on behalf of over 180 people, the Department of Justice said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Andreea Dumitru Knowingly Made False Statements and Representations on More Than 180 Asylum Applications,” the release said. Dumitru “was charged with asylum fraud and making false statements. The case has been assigned to US District Court Judge Lewis A. Kaplan,” it added.

READ MORE: New York Launches Lawsuit to Remove Citizenship Query From US Census

© REUTERS/ Carlo Allegri New York Mayor Vows to Protect Undocumented Migrants Ahead of Trump Orders

Between 2012 and 2017, Dumitru submitted over 180 applications in which she knowingly made false statements and representations about, among other things, the applicants’ criminal histories, personal narratives of alleged persecution, and/or locations, the Justice Department said.

Dumitru, 42, of Queens, New York, is charged with one count of asylum fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, and one count of making false statements, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, the release said.