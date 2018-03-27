Register
28 March 2018
    Sardine Canyon Crash

    (GRAPHIC VIDEO) Utah Officer Struck By Car on Snowy Highway

    © YouTube/Utah Department of Public Safety
    US
    Jaw-dropping video released Tuesday by authorities in Utah shows a state trooper being hit by a car and flung high in the air as he walks to assist a stranded vehicle in the snow.

    According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, Sergeant Cade Brenchley was attempting to help a stranded driver in Sardine Canyon when the incident occured Sunday.

    Dashcam footage shows Brenchley walking toward the stranded vehicle as another car slides on the snow-covered roadway and hits him, throwing him up into the air and to the side of the stranded vehicle.

    ​Brenchley told the Salt Lake Tribune that he remembers stepping out of his car and then "everything was black."

    "It felt like a weird dream," he added.

    Brenchley, a 13-year veteran of the Utah Highway Patrol, father of four and a soccer coach, suffered four broken ribs, a broken shoulder blade and road rash.

    "It's miraculous, though, that this is all I have, considering what we saw [on the video]," Brenchley said during a Tuesday news conference at Logan Regional Hospital, where he is currently covering, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

    "We've got to pay attention to what's going on around us," Brenchley said. "When there's snow on the road, you just need to check your ego and slow down, to be perfectly frank. Be patient. Be courteous."

    Brenchley also told the Chicago Lake Tribune that he has "no ill will" toward the driver who hit him, a college-age woman who has apologized and visited him at the hospital. 

    View of Istanbul with the Bosporus and the Bosporus Bridge in Turkey. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Emrah Gurel
    WATCH Bloodcurdling Moment Escalator Devours Turkish Man (VIDEO)

    "Our department is thankful to the multiple bystanders who came to the aid of Sgt. Brenchley after he was struck," the Utah Department of Public Safety wrote in a statement.

    "The dash cam video shows many people on the scene who stopped to offer aid and called for help on his car radio. Some of the Cache Valley first responders included three of Sgt. Brenchley's cousins," the statement adds.

    Brenchley is the 11th state trooper to be hit by a car in Utah in 2018. Ten troopers were hit by cars last year, the Utah Department of Public Safety reported.

    Tags:
    accident, snow, Utah
