Majority of Americans Support Ban on Assault Weapons, Strict Gun Laws - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Almost two-thirds of US voters support a ban on assault weapons in the United States, a new poll published by Public Policy Polling revealed on Monday.

"We found 64/26 support for a ban on assault weapons. Democrats (78/15), independents (61/25) and Republicans (49/40) are all in agreement," a release accompanying the poll said.

Sixty percent of poll respondents say they want stronger gun laws in the United States while 32 percent are opposed to the idea, the release also said.

Moreover, almost 90 percent of poll respondents say they support background checks for all gun buyers and 8 percent oppose them, the release added.

In addition, a majority of poll respondents supported students who organized two nationwide rallies on March 14 and March 24 against schools shootings.

Thirty-nine percent of respondents said look positively at the National Rifle Association opposing gun control regulations.

Rallies against gun violence and stricter gun control were organized throughout the United States after the latest mass shooting in a Parkland, Florida high school in which 17 people were killed.

The Second Amendment to the US Constitution guarantees the right of Americans to keep and bear arms.