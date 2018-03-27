Register
16:21 GMT +327 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An aerial view of Doha's diplomatic area March 21, 2013.

    US Republican Fundraiser Files Lawsuit Against Qatar Over Hacked Emails

    © REUTERS/ Fadi Al-Assaad/File
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Relations between Qatar and a number of regional powers deteriorated in mid-2017 after Doha was accused of sponsoring terrorist groups and destabilizing the region, leading to a wave of sanctions by the Saudi-led bloc.

    Prominent Republican fundraiser Elliott Broidy, who serves as the deputy finance chairman of the Republican National Committee (RNC), filed a lawsuit against Qatar on Monday, claiming its government doctored and leaked a number of his emails to smear him.

    He alleged that the emails – some of which contained confidential documents – were hacked, edited and leaked by Qatari authorities in retaliation to his pro-Saudi stance in the diplomatic crisis and his efforts to sway the Trump administration in favor of Qatar’s regional foes.

    “We believe the evidence is clear that a nation state is waging a sophisticated disinformation campaign against me in order to silence me,” Mr. Broidy said in a statement.

    The filed lawsuit also claims his wife’s email accounts were hacked and leaked to the media to cause reputational damage.

    Qatar has already responded to the lawsuit, with a spokesman at the embassy in Washington insisting that the lawsuit is an attempt by the Republican fundraiser to “divert attention from media scrutiny on his activities.”

    “It is Mr. Broidy, not Qatar, who orchestrated nefarious activities designed to influence Congress and American foreign policy,” Spokesman Jassim Al-Thani said.

    According to reports, a number of officials from the Trump administration played a role in the severing of diplomatic ties between Doha and the Saudi-led bloc. Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, allegedly took an aggressive stance against Qatar to punish its government for not investing in a real estate venture of his.  

    READ MORE: Mueller Team Probes Jared Kushner's Foreign Business Ties — Reports

    The ongoing diplomatic standoff has seen Qatar improve ties with Iran, and significantly increase military cooperation with Turkey.

    Qatari Foreign Minister Khalid bin Mohammed al-Attiyah speaks during a press conference with his Iraqi counterpart Ibrahim al-Jaafari in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, May 29, 2015.
    © AP Photo/ Karim Kadim
    Qatar Continues Spending Spree to Bolster Military Against Saudi-Led Bloc
    Doha has also ramped up defense spending to bolster its military capabilities, potentially to deter any aggression by Saudi Arabia or the other sanctioning countries, which include the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt.

    Kuwait has attempted to mediate, but talks have yielded little progress and there is no indication the crisis will be ending anytime soon.

    Qatari officials have repeatedly denied of funding terrorist groups, and have refused to give in to the demands of the Saudi-led bloc, which include the closure of the state-backed Al Jazeera news agency.

    Related:

    US Military Shoots Down Reports About Exiting Turkey, Qatar Bases
    Qatar Adds Corvettes to Navy as Gulf Crisis Stagnates
    Kushner's Company Admits Meeting Qatar Officials, Says Turned Down Financing
    Qatar Continues Spending Spree to Bolster Military Against Saudi-Led Bloc
    Tags:
    leak, lawsuit, hacking, Qatar crisis, Trump administration, Republican National Committee (RNC), Jassim Al-Thani, Jared Kushner, Donald Trump, United States, Middle East, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Egypt
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Deadly Fire in Russian Shopping Center
    Deadly Fire in Russian Shopping Center
    Petulant POTUS
    Petulant POTUS
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse