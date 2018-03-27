Register
06:06 GMT +327 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    US President Donald Trump speaks on the phone

    White House: Trump, Trudeau Discuss Expulsions of Russian Intelligence Officers

    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    US
    Get short URL
    108

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a phone call discussed the decisions made by both countries to expel Russian intelligence officers, the White House said in a press release.

    "Trump spoke today with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada to affirm the solidarity of both countries with the United Kingdom and discuss the joint expulsions of Russian intelligence officers in response to Russia’s use of a military-grade chemical weapon on the United Kingdom’s soil," the release said on Monday. "This behavior from Russia is the latest in its ongoing pattern of destabilizing activities around the world."

    Earlier in the day, the US government announced that it was expelling a total of 60 Russian diplomats in connection with Moscow’s alleged role in the poisoning of Russian spy Sergei Skripal in the UK’s Salisbury. Russia has strongly rejected the accusations and offered to help in the Skripal probe. However, Moscow's request for samples of the chemical substance used to poison Skripal was rejected.

    This file photo taken on March 29, 2017 shows a pro-remain protester holds up an EU flag with one of the stars symbolically cut out in front of the Houses of Parliament shortly after British Prime Minister Theresa May announced to the House of Commons that Article 50 had been triggered in London on March 29, 2017.
    © AFP 2018/ OLI SCARFF
    ‘Poisonous Political Harmony‘ – German Expert Weighs in on Diplomats' Expulsion
    Russian Envoy to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told reporters earlier on Monday the United States abused its privileges as UN host nation by expelling 12 members of the Russian permanent mission based in New York.

    In addition to the United States and Canada, a total of 16 European Union countries, as well as Norway, Albania, and Ukraine, announced their decisions to expel Russian diplomats in connection with the incident in Salisbury. Most expulsions involved less than five individuals.

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that Russia regrets the decision by several countries to expel Russian diplomats. He added the Russian Foreign Ministry and other agencies will analyze the situation and present Putin with plans on the response.

    Last week, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s department of nonproliferation said the poisoning of Skripal might have been orchestrated by the United States, London's close ally and an owner of a large chemical weapons arsenal.

    Related:

    ‘Poisonous Political Harmony‘ – German Expert Weighs in on Diplomats' Expulsion
    Russian Envoy: US Abuses Privileges as UN Host Nation by Expulsion of Diplomats
    Who Joined, Who Abstained From London’s Diplomat Expulsion Extravaganza
    Trump Urges Other States to Join Expulsion of Russian Diplomats
    Russian Cultural Center in Washington to Continue Work Despite Head’s Expulsion
    Tags:
    expulsion, diplomats, Justin Trudeau, Donald Trump, Canada, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Deadly Fire in Russian Shopping Center
    Deadly Fire in Russian Shopping Center
    Petulant POTUS
    Petulant POTUS
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse