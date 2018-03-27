Watchdog: Cambridge Analytica Violated US Election Laws

"As the complaint outlines in detail, publicly available data and numerous published reports make abundantly clear that numerous employees of the companies violated the federal law prohibition on foreign nationals ‘directly or indirectly’ participat[ing] in the decision-making process of any… political committee in connection with US elections," the release said on Monday.
The complaint targets Cambridge Analytica and its sister company, SCL Group Limited, and individuals working for both companies, the release explained.
Bolton was recently named by Trump as National Security Adviser.
Cambridge Analytica is a political data firm that purportedly worked for Republican candidates by using profiles gleaned from more than 50 million Facebook users to influence voters in the United States, according to published reports.
The firm denies involvement in the 2016 presidential campaign.
