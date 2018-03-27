Trump's Approval Rating Soars to Highest Level in 11 Months - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump’s approval rating has risen above 40 percent to his best result in almost a year, a new CNN poll revealed.

"President Donald Trump's approval rating has rebounded to its highest level since the 100-day mark of his presidency, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS market research, even as his approval ratings for handling major issues remain largely negative," a report summarizing the results of the poll said on Monday.

Overall, 42 percent approve of the way Trump is handling the presidency while 54 percent disapprove, marking a rise in the president’s approval level of seven percent since last month, with 86 percent of Republicans in his own party approving, the poll results showed.

"The President's strongest approval ratings on the issues come on the economy… 48 percent approve and 45 percent disapprove… On trade generally, 38 percent approve of the President's work while 50 percent disapprove," the report said.

Trump's record on foreign policy is approved by 39 percent with 53 percent disapproving, according to the poll.

The poll also found that 47 percent of respondents say they believe the US president has been too easy on Russia so far, while 41 percent feel his handling of Russia has been right, CNN said.