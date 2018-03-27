Two US Coast Guard Officers Exposed to Unknown White Substance in Seattle

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Two Coast Guard members at a base in Seattle were exposed to an unknown white substance and emergency crews are on the scene, US Coast Guard Pacific Northwest said in a statement on Monday.

"Emergency crews are responding to Coast Guard Base Seattle after 2 Coast Guard members were exposed to an unknown white substance while handling mail," the Coast Guard said in a Twitter message.

A spokesperson for the Pacific Northwest Coast Guard told KOMO News that the workers have not shown any signs of injuries or illness, but are being quarantined.

© Sputnik/ Valeriy Melnikov Dutch Embassy in Moscow Receives Letter Containing White Substance - Reports

However, the base is still open, but some areas were closed as a precaution, media reports added.

Meanwhile, the suspicious white substance found while Coast Guard members were working with the mail at a base in Seattle was not hazardous, the city's Fire Department said in a statement on Monday.

"Seattle Fire Haz Mat team determined no hazard associated with the mysterious white powder found coming from a package at USCG [United States Coast Guard]," the fire department said in a Twitter message.