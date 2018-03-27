ITC Launches Price-Fixing Probe of Imported Computer Logic Controllers

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Charges of a price-fixing conspiracy for imported programmable logic controllers has been initiated in response to a complaint from a US company, the International Trade Commission (ITC) said in a press release on Monday.

A programmable logic controller is an industrial computer that used to control assembly lines, robotic devices and other industrial machinery.

"The investigation is based on a complaint filed by Radwell International, Inc., of Willingboro, NJ [New Jersey], on January 19, 2018," the release said. "The complaint alleges violations of section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 in the importation into the United States and sale of certain programmable logic controllers (PLCs), components there of, and products containing same by reason of: (1) a conspiracy to fix resale prices in violation of Section 1 of the Sherman Act."

In addition, the ITC is investigating charges of a conspiracy to boycott certain programmable logic controllers’ resellers and efforts to monopolize the market, also illegal under the Sherman Antitrust Act, the release said.

The complaint names Rockwell Automation, Inc., of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, as the respondent in the investigation, the release noted.

An administrative law judge assigned to the case will make an initial determination, subject to a review by ITC commissioners, according to the release.