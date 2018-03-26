US Senate Invites Facebook CEO to Testify on Data Protection

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley has invited Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify in a hearing on April 10 concerning protection and monitoring of consumer data, the lawmaker's office said in a press release on Monday.

"Grassley today invited Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify at the hearing to discuss Facebook's past and future policies regarding the protection and monitoring of consumer data," the release said.

In addition, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey have also been invited to discuss the future of data privacy in the social media industry, the release added.

© REUTERS/ Rick Wilking Social Media Users Catch Facebook Gathering Their Call & Text Metadata

The hearing will focus on misuse of consumer data and steps companies like Facebook can take to better protect personal information, the release added.

Earlier in March, media reported that the personal information of about 50 million Facebook users had been harvested without their permission by Cambridge Analytica.

The firm used data to develop a mechanism that would predict and influence the behavior of voters. Cambridge Analytica worked for President Donald Trump’s campaign during the 2016 election, among others.