Trump Urges Other States to Join Expulsion of Russian Diplomats

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump wants to work with Russia but the United States cannot tolerate actions such as Moscow's alleged responsibility in the Skripal case, White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah said during a press briefing.

"The president wants to work with Russia but their actions sometimes don't allow that to happen," Shah said. "The poisoning in the UK that has kind of led to today's announcement was a very brazen action, it was a reckless action … this is not the type of conduct that the United States or allies can accept."

According to the White House, Trump wants to work with Russia but cannot accept actions like Skripal accident.

"The president spoke with many foreign leaders, our European allies and others, and encouraged them to join the United States in this announcement," Shah said.

Speaking about the possibility of Putin-Trump talks after the expulsion of Russian diplomats, the spokesperson noted that no corresponding announcement has been made.

"There is no meeting to announce," Shah told reporters at a press briefing.

READ MORE: Russian Emb. in Washington Launches Poll to Choose Which US Consulate to Close

Earlier 16 countries of the European Union, as well as the United States, Canada, Albania, Norway and Ukraine resolved to expel Russian diplomats in connection with the nerve agent attack in Salisbury. In particular, US authorities declared that they are sending 48 Russian diplomats and 12 employees of the Russian Mission to the United Nations, as well as closing the Consulate-General of the Russian Federation in Seattle.

Russia has repeatedly denied any involvement in the Skripal case and pointed out that no evidence has been offered to back the claims.