Russian Cultural Center in Washington to Continue Work Despite Head’s Expulsion

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Among those Russian diplomats that the United States decided to expel over the Skripal case is Oleg Zhiganov, the head of the Russian Cultural Center in Washington, but the center will continue its work, head of Russian foreign cooperation agency Rossotrudnichestvo Eleonora Mitrofanova told Sputnik Monday.

"Yes, unfortunately, he is [on the list] … Certainly, it is an outrageous and unthinkable move since we are a cultural center … We have nothing to do with other organizations. It is absolutely unjust," Mitrofanova said.

She stressed that the center would continue operating and expressed the belief that the move would not affect the activities of the organization, citing its qualified staff.

The United States decided to expel 48 diplomats from the Russian embassy in Washington DC, and 12 diplomats from the Russian consulate in New York over the Skripal case on Monday.

According to the explanation over the move by a senior US Administration official, the expelled Russian diplomats were intelligence officers.