Out of Thin Air: WATCH Pentagon Unveils Laser Weapon That Produces Sound

US Department of Defense and military scientists have come up with an interesting idea on how to create words from thin air. Literally.

The Pentagon’s Joint Non-Lethal Weapons Program has been working on a laser weapon program that would allow it to create a ball of plasma capable of producing light and noise. According to the Defense One website, the weapon consists of two parts: a femtosecond laser, which makes it possible to rip the electrons from air molecules and create a ball of plasma due to shooting a burst of focused light for some 15 seconds. Then the scientists manipulate the air with a second nano-laser so that it can produce light, noise, and ultimately even heat.

The video, shared by Defense One, shows the weapon in “action;” the sound it produces may seem quite annoying and even terrifying to some.

The development of the plasma effects weapon is expected to be complete by the year 2021.